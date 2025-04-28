What we know about the man arrested on Miami Beach in Kristi Noem's purse theft

New details on the Miami arrest of a man accused of stealing Kristi Noem's bag

A second suspect linked to the theft of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem's purse in Washington, D.C., has been arrested in Miami Beach, authorities said.

Cristian Rodrigo Montecino-Sanzana, 51, was taken into custody Sunday afternoon after he was spotted entering a Walgreens at Collins Avenue and 14th Street. Miami Beach Police assisted in the arrest, but officials said the U.S. Secret Service led the operation after learning Montecino-Sanzana was in South Florida.

During his bond court appearance on Monday, Montecino-Sanzana was informed by Florida Judge Mindy Glazer that he was being charged with possession of a stolen or fictitious driver's license. According to police, he was carrying a fake California identification card at the time of his arrest and later admitted it did not belong to him.

When asked by Judge Glazer where he lived, Montecino-Sanzana replied: "I was living here in Miami." His arrest report stated he is homeless.

U.S. Attorney Edward Martin confirmed that another man, Mario Bustamante Leiva, 49, also faces multiple federal charges in connection with the theft. Both Montecino-Sanzana and Bustamante are from Chile and are being held on immigration detainers, meaning they could be deported after serving any jail time.

The theft of Noem's purse, which reportedly contained government credentials and other sensitive materials, occurred on Easter Sunday.