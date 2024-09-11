Wet Wednesday ahead with showers across parts of South Florida, potential for heavy downpours and localized flooding

MIAMI — A wet Wednesday is ahead as a few showers are moving in across parts of South Florida. Later in the day, scattered to numerous storms will develop with the potential for heavy downpours and localized flooding.

The highest chance of rain is from midday through afternoon and evening. The National Weather Service has issued a heat advisory for the Florida Keys until 7 p.m. due to feels-like temperatures up to 110 degrees.

Thursday we remain unsettled with a very moist, unstable atmosphere as scattered storms are expected again with the potential for some heavy rain and flooding in spots.

Highs will climb to the low 90s and it will feel like the 100s when you factor in the humidity. The rain chance will stay high for Friday and Saturday with scattered afternoon storms likely each day.

Drier air will begin to move in Sunday and will help lower the chance of rain with only passing storms expected late weekend into early next week.