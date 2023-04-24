Weston man shot while waiting to get a flat tire fixed

MIAMI - Rattled and in disbelief, Shaul Shamai said he's overwhelmed with gratitude that he's still here, after he was shot by an armed robber while just trying to get a flat tire changed.

"I never believed that something like this could happen," said Shamai.

Shamai said it all happened shortly after 3 p.m. Sunday at the Marathon gas station on the corner of NE 167th Street and NE 3rd Avenue. He said he was sitting in the shade waiting for his car to get serviced when he was approached by a man with a gun.

"Suddenly somebody is on top of me and he says give me the phone. I was shocked. And I say no. And I stand, and the moment when I stand, he grabbed the phone from me and he shot me. And he walk away, I was shocked. Because of what happened, you know? The noise of the bullet, it was unbelievable," said Shamai.

The bullet grazed Shamai and he said the shooter just walked away as if nothing happened.

Right after the shooting, he went into the Marathon station and called the police. His wife said her heart dropped when she found out what happened to her husband.

"I felt like I'm dying. God bless that he's alive over a cell phone," said Eva Shamai.

First responders arrived quickly and checked out Shamai's wound. He has this message for the man who shot him.

"It's not worth it to try to kill a person for a phone. This what I can tell you," said Shamai.

Shamai described his assailant as a young man between 20-25 years old and wearing a black hoodie.