Broward dad accused of sending explicit messages to 16-year-old school counselor, police say

Broward dad accused of preying on teen girl, authorities say

Broward dad accused of preying on teen girl, authorities say

Broward dad accused of preying on teen girl, authorities say

A Davie dad whose son attends Indian Trace Elementary in Weston has been arrested for sending explicit messages to a 16-year-old counselor at the school.

BSO detectives arrested 40-year-old Pedro Jose Peña and charged him with lewd and lascivious behavior and written solicitation of a 16-year-old.

He faced a judge on Thursday and was given a $50,000 bond.

According to investigators, while Peña was picking up his son, he began talking to the teenager.

Investigators: Peña sent messages via Snapchat

He allegedly asked the girl if she was 21 and when she responded, "No, I'm 16," Peña allegedly said, "In Venezuela, you would be in your twenties."

Then, investigators said Peña used Snapchat to send explicit messages to the 16-year-old, allegedly writing:

"Back in my day, I would have done you good."

At his Davie home, a woman who answered the door claimed not to know him.

Parent outrage as suspect faces judge and posts bond

Natalie Figueroas, a parent at Indian Trace, cannot believe the charges.

It's disgusting, a grown man going after a child," she said.

Peña has posted bond.

When released, he's been told not to go near the school and to stay off social media.