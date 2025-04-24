Western Broward brush fire burns 700 acres

A large brush fire that erupted near U.S. 27 and Griffin Road in western Broward County on Wednesday afternoon has burned hundreds of acres.

The fire broke out Wednesday around 3 p.m. in the Everglades and rapidly spread. U.S. 27 was temporarily closed just north of Griffin Road as crews worked to contain the brush fire. It has since reopened. Winds carried smoke from the fire west-southwest over parts of Weston during the day.

As of Thursday afternoon, the Florida Forest Service said the fires, dubbed 27 Fire, had scorched hundreds of acres and were 65% contained. It is the largest brush fire burning in the state at this time.

The forest service said Thursday the winds were blowing in their favor and that was helping to contain the fire

Airboat rides at Everglades holiday park continued Thursday although some tourists found the smoke and flames a little unsettling

"It was a little nerve-wracking," said Alexis Lebel visiting with her dad from Maine. They did their airboat ride and she says some ash flew into the boat.

"You could smell it more than you could see it," said her father Alan Dow.

A Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue tanker truck was parked off U.S. 27 supplying water to fire crews as surveillance planes flew overhead looking for hot spots.

A chopper could be seen dumping buckets of water on the flames.

In addition to Broward Fire Rescue and Florida Forest Service crews, suppression units from Davie Fire Rescue were assisting.

According to the state's Wildland Fire Danger Index, which estimates the potential for a fire to start and require suppression action on any given day, Broward and Miami-Dade are at a moderate risk. Collier County, to the west, was listed as high risk.

From the beginning of the year through April 20, there have been 1,295 wildfires in the state which have burned more than 46,456 acres, according to the Florida Fire Service.