West Kendall residents push back against proposed waste facility near gated community

A proposal to build a waste transfer facility across from a West Kendall gated community has ignited outrage among residents.

Those residents said they were blindsided by the plan and fear it could harm their environment, safety and property values.

Residents say project was a surprise

The proposed facility would replace an existing industrial site near the corner of SW 136th Street and SW 127th Avenue, not far from Miami Executive Airport.

Joe Gagliano, a resident of the Venezia Lakes development, said the location's natural surroundings and tight-knit community are what make it special.

"It's just a great place to live and really good people," Gagliano said.

But he now believes that quality of life is in jeopardy.

"We consider it very serious. We moved here—we knew we were near an airport—but we never anticipated being near a garbage dump. That was sprung on us just recently," Gagliano said.

Health, safety and property values at risk

Gagliano and hundreds of his neighbors have rallied in opposition. Dozens attended a recent community council meeting to voice their concerns in person. Chief among their worries are environmental hazards, foul odors and declining home values.

Being near the airport, residents also worry the facility could attract birds, raising the risk of bird strikes and, potentially, airplane crashes.

"More importantly, who wants to live with the danger of an airplane crashing into your home or your lake or anywhere around us? We've got a little school across the street," Gagliano said.

Commissioner voices support for community

The proposal may go before the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners, but no date has been set. In a statement provided to CBS News Miami, Vice Chairman and District 9 Commissioner Kionne McGhee expressed support for concerned residents.

"As Commissioner for this area, my foremost responsibility is to listen to and stand with the people of my community. I have heard the voices of our residents—and the concerns raised by the Kendall Federation of Homeowners Associations—loud and clear," McGhee stated.

"The proposed waste transfer facility in West Kendall has caused deep concern and I stand in full agreement with those concerns.

"I remain committed to protecting the health, safety and quality of life of our families. When the community speaks, I listen. This proposed facility does not align with the vision our residents hold for their neighborhoods."

CBS News Miami has reached out to Secure Storage of Miami, the property owners, multiple times for comment but has not received a response.