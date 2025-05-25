Wendy's employee accidentally crashes car into Oakland Park restaurant where he works, Broward officials say

A Wendy's restaurant in Oakland Park sustained significant damage Sunday morning after an employee accidentally drove into the building, authorities said.

The crash happened around 8:18 a.m. at the Wendy's located at 1040 E Commercial Boulevard, according to Oakland Park Fire Rescue. Crews responded to reports of a vehicle into a building and arrived to find a car lodged inside the lobby area of the restaurant.

No patrons were inside at the time of the crash. The only person injured was the driver — an employee of the restaurant — who sustained minor injuries and refused transport to a hospital, fire officials said.

Tables and chairs inside the fast food location were visibly smashed in the aftermath. Broward Sheriff's Office deputies and fire rescue crews remained on the scene, and BSO is leading the investigation.

A city official was requested to inspect the damage and determine whether the building is safe to remain open for business.