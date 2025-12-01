Warm, breezy start to December as South Florida sees above-normal temperatures

South Florida is kicking off December on a warm note as residents head back to work and school following the Thanksgiving holiday. Monday morning temperatures started in the low 70s along the coast and the 60s inland.

Highs will reach the low 80s this afternoon under partly sunny skies, with a warm and breezy setup across the region. Rain chances remain low at 20%, though a few showers are possible.

As onshore winds increase, there a possibility of high risk of rip currents along Atlantic beaches. Despite the building breeze, there are no alerts or advisories for boaters across Atlantic and Florida Keys waters.

Even warmer air arrives Tuesday, with highs expected in the mid-80s. The CBS Miami NEXT Weather team is forecasting a high of 85 degrees in Miami, just shy of the 87-degree record set in 1902. The normal high for this time of year is 80 degrees. Passing showers are possible ahead of the next cold front.

Once that front moves through, temperatures will dip slightly on Wednesday, with highs in the low 80s and only isolated showers.

Cooler mornings return by Thursday as lows fall into the upper 60s, with highs in the upper 70s. Lows will remain in the upper 60s Friday morning before temperatures rebound to near-normal levels, topping out around 80 degrees Friday afternoon.

The weekend forecast looks warm and mostly quiet, with morning lows in the low 70s Saturday and Sunday and highs climbing back into the low 80s.