We Rock the Spectrum opens first kids gym in Miami-Dade that caters to special needs children

We Rock the Gym opens in Miami-Dade

NORTH MIAMI — A gym designed for all kids to safely enjoy playing opened up in North Miami Sunday.

It's called We Rock the Spectrum, and Chanel Chera is the proud owner of the first location in Miami-Dade.

"Three years ago now, we had taken our two special needs children to another We Rock the Spectrum location," she said, "and I was just amazed."

All of the equipment has a purpose.

"Normally we have equipment that only you would see if you let's say you were in in like an occupational therapist office or if your child had therapies," she said.

"So it's great, as all of our equipment gives proprioceptive input, vestibular input, we have a lot of imaginative play stations."

We Rock partnered with the Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (CARD) at the University of Miami.

"Families of children with autism often feel isolated," said Michael Alessandri, Executive Director at Card.

"They find that there's no place for them to go and feel safe, and this gym is one additional example of a great place for families to feel comfortable and accepted."

We Rock has workout classes meant for all members of the family, too.

"I bring a fun way of training to kids, I want to keep people in shape, but I do it in a manipulative way where they're having fun, but they're still working on their gross motor skills, their fine motor skills," Coach Ariel said.

"We work on music in the class, running, jumping, parents also going to work out."

Chera said this indoor-play gym is meant for all family members.

"This is a place that everyone should be able to take their children to whether you have a neurodivergent child or no no neurotypical child," she said.

There is a We Rock the Spectrum in Broward County located in Davie.