Washing away barriers: Rising Tide Car Wash offers purpose, paycheck for adults with autism

At first glance, Rising Tide Car Wash might seem like just another place to get your car cleaned, but behind the suds and soap is a powerful mission: providing employment and a sense of purpose for adults with autism.

Family builds a business with a mission

Andrew D'eri says this Rising Tide Car Wash is his life. He is the reason why it exists. His family started it to give Andrew a working life after he was done with school. Tom is his brother.

"My brother Andrew is on the autism spectrum, and when he was in high school it became really clear really quickly that in order for him to live the full adult life that we knew he was capable of, we would have to take action," Tom said.

Turning action into opportunity

Action turned into three car wash locations and 90 staff members who are neurodivergent — making neurotypical the abnormal.

"Everybody fits in here because we really are intentional about building psychological safety and belonging," Tom explained.

Work that pays off

Ryan Brodie also works there. He says, "I like working on the cars because it's so easy for me." He'll also tell you the salary isn't bad either.

"The best thing of having a job is that I make so much money," he said.

Andrew agrees. "I work here because I get a lot of money and I talk to the customers."

Support from the community

Michelle Hintz, a psychologist at Cadenza Center for Psychotherapy & the Arts in Hollywood, is a regular customer who also supports the business model.

"There's not many meaningful opportunities for individuals who have high-functioning autism, and this is something that they can do and be successful at and feel a part of," she said.

Hintz adds, "Every time they clean a car, it starts out dirty and they can see the progress — it's shiny and clean — and they know they did a great job, and that's all we want, is to know they actually succeeded in something."

A model expanding with the tide

The Rising Tide Car Wash has three locations in Margate, Parkland and Coral Springs, with a fourth location opening in Pompano Beach in 2026.

