Warming trend will continue with chance of only light showers

MIAMI - It was a mild start on Thursday morning with upper 60s and low 70s.

A few light showers and sprinkles will be possible today. It will be mostly cloudy due to a frontal boundary that remains draped across South Florida. Warm and humid afternoon ahead as highs climb to around 80 degrees.

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches due to a strong onshore flow. There are no alerts or advisories for boaters along the Atlantic and Keys waters.

On Friday, the chance of rain begins to rise with the potential for passing showers on Friday. We stay warm with highs near 80 degrees. The breeze will build ahead of our next cold front.

The seven-day forecast. CBS News Miami

This weekend scattered showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday with highs in the upper 70s.

Early next week the chance of rain will decrease and we'll enjoy drier conditions on New Year's eve.

Tuesday morning will be comfortable cool with lows in the upper 60s. Highs rise to the low 80s. The chance of rain is low.

It will be a mild evening for New Year's Eve festivities. New Year's Day we'll wake up to the mid 60s on Wednesday and highs in the low 80s.