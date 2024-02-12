Warm & breezy Monday in South Florida, cold front on the way

MIAMI - It was a mild start across South Florida with temperatures in the low to mid 70s.

A warm, breezy afternoon with highs in the low to mid-80s. A few showers will be possible but the rain chance is low.

A cold front moves in Monday night with the potential for a few showers overnight and into Tuesday morning.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

Tuesday afternoon will not be as warm with highs near 80 degrees. Tuesday night lows will tumble to the upper 50s and it will be a chilly start on Wednesday morning for Valentine's Day. Highs will be pleasant in the upper 70s with plenty of sunshine and dry conditions.

Thursday and Friday lows will be in the low 60s and highs remain in the upper 70s. Warmer on Saturday with highs in the low 80s. Sunday the rain chance rises with the potential for showers.