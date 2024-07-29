Want to save money on your electric bill? Here's what you can do

MIAMI - There are ways to save on your electric bill during the hot summer months and Florida Power & Light has a program to help you do that.

Customers like Marcio and Natalia Ferez, who have been together for more than 60 years, have downsized their home and want to do the same with their bills.

"Because of the fixed income, we have to be more conscious of saving energy of any sort," said Marcio.

But the retired couple knows that the hotter it gets outside, the cooler they want it inside. They also know that adjusting their thermostat can cost them.

"We all have to do something about it. We personally, we have to watch the bill that is coming and I've been, I'm very conscious about it." said Ferez.

That is why FPL energy experts came to the Ferez's home looking for ways the couple can save beginning with the AC. They said changing the filters monthly, setting the thermostat to automatic, not cool and watching the temperature.

"If they have a programmable thermostat, they could program it when they're at home. At 78 when they're gone at 82 every degree under 78 is 5% more on their electric bill," Grisel Rodriguez, with FPL, said.

FPL also advised the Ferez's to lower the temperature of their hot water heater. It's beyond the recommended 120 degrees.

As far as the washer and dryer, FPL recommends washing in cold water and make sure the lint filter on the dryer remains clean.

"If there's no one in the living room and the TV is on, go and turn off that TV. Whatever appliances you're not using. Unplug it like toasters, coffee makers, unplug it. They call it the Silent Ghost that's gonna help them conserve energy," Grisel added.

Ferez said he was satisfied with the recommendations. "I am very grateful that this company is willing to tell us save in every spot in the house."

FPL has a dashboard where you can log in and track your energy use down to the hour and you can log into your account to access it.

Click here to see ways to help with energy usage and click here to see how you can lower your bill.

Also, FPL recently released a new tool to help customers save this summer. It's called The FPL House of Savings Challenge, available at FPL.com/HouseofSavings. It is an interactive online game teaching players tips to save throughout their home this summer in the virtual experience.

Those who answer the most questions correctly in the shortest time can register to be ranked on the leaderboard and become eligible to win a $150 House of Savings DIY prize pack to help make their own home more energy efficient. Winners will also have the option to donate their prize to FPL's Care To Share program, dedicated to helping fellow Floridians in need.

You can schedule your free Home Energy Survey by calling 1-800-DIAL-FPL (1-800-342-5375).