VP Kamala Harris in Miami to announce $562 million climate investment

MIAMI - Vice President Kamala Harris will be in Miami on Friday afternoon to announce a $562 million investment to help protect communities against the impacts of climate change.

The investment is meant to help communities across 30 states and territories prepare for increased flooding, sea-level rise, and more intense storms according to U.S. Commerce Department.

The money comes at a time when some South Florida families are struggling to find gasoline due to shortages after flooding disrupted deliveries.

Harris is expected to deliver remarks at UM in the afternoon.

The Environmental Protection Agency last year formed its own Office of Environmental Justice and External Civil Rights, merging three existing EPA programs to oversee a portion of Democrats' $60 billion investment in environmental justice initiatives created by last year's Inflation Reduction Act.

On Friday, President Joe Biden was expected to sign an executive order that would create the White House Office of Environmental Justice.