Florida woman faces deportation after throwing coffee on mother, infant, dog, report says

A woman in Volusia County is facing battery charges and may be deported after police say she threw coffee on another woman, her infant and dog during a heated dispute.

According to a report from WKMG in Orlando, police were called to Quail Ranch Road on Friday and learned that the mother and her infant son were walking their dog when they were approached by another woman, identified as 54-year-old Nina Jaaskelainen.

According to the report, Jaaskelainen began to yell at the woman to put her dog on a leash and then threw coffee at the pet.

That's when the argument began, and Jaaskelainen allegedly also threw the coffee on the mother and her son. The report said that dried coffee had been observed on the mother, son and dog, and the mother had been able to record some of the incident on her cellphone.

Jaaskelainen confirmed that she had thrown coffee on the dog but denied intentionally throwing it on the mother and her infant son, according to the report. Instead, Jaaskelainen claimed that she threw the coffee because it was making her own dog upset, and thought the mother, infant and dog were on her property.

The woman was arrested and faces two counts of battery. In addition, police said Jaaskelainen, who was born in Finland, was in the U.S. illegally and may be deported.

According to the report, an ICE detainer was placed on Jaaskelainen and she remains in custody.