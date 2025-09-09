Video shows massive wild boar charging at Florida deputies after crashing through home

Video shows deputies trying to wrangle a wild boar after it crashed through a Florida home

Video shows deputies trying to wrangle a wild boar after it crashed through a Florida home

Video shows deputies trying to wrangle a wild boar after it crashed through a Florida home

Authorities in Southwest Florida faced a chaotic scene last week when a wild boar crashed through a home and charged at deputies, an incident caught on camera.

It took place on Sept. 4 at a home in Lehigh Acres, located just east of Fort Myers and about 150 miles northwest of Miami.

According to local Cape Coral station WFTX, the homeowners said the animal burst through a glass door, leading to a tense 45-minute standoff in their living room.

Lee County deputies responded to the call. Body camera footage showed them coming face-to-face with the massive boar after it barreled through the home's back patio and sliding glass door.

Deputies attempted to wrangle and even hog-tie the animal, but it resisted and tried to flee.

The boar charged at the officers before being lured outside, where law enforcement gave chase in an effort to capture and relocate it.

Despite their attempts, the boar ultimately escaped into nearby woods, CBS affiliate WINK reported.

Authorities said no injuries were reported, but the dramatic bodycam video concluded with the home invader disappearing back into the wild.