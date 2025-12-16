Surveillance video shows dramatic moment stolen Ferrari slams into Miami utility pole

An investigation is underway in Miami after police say a stolen Ferrari crashed into a utility pole in Brickell early Tuesday morning, and the dramatic incident was caught on video.

In the video that was shared by a CBS News Miami viewer, you can hear the screech of tires and a car speeding up off camera.

Moments later, you can see the stolen Ferrari slam into the utility pole, snapping it in half as it slices through the vehicle.

The vehicle then comes to a rest nearby, and a bright flash can be seen as sparks shoot out in all directions.

A police car is then seen moving into the frame and the video stops.

Stolen Ferrari hit utility pole, cruiser while trying to flee officers, police say

According to information provided by the Miami Police Department, a woman reported that her vehicle was stolen, and it was pinging in the area of SW 2nd Avenue and 17th Street.

Officers responded to the scene, and they said they spotted someone get into the Ferrari and drive off. Miami police said they tried to conduct a traffic stop when the driver tried to flee the scene.

That's when the driver lost control of the Ferrari and it crashed into a police cruiser and then the utility pole, according to police.

The driver, who hasn't been identified, was taken to a hospital to be treated for a laceration where he will be booked.