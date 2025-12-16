Investigation underway in Miami after Ferrari slams into Brickell utility pole, knocking out power

An investigation is underway in Miami after a Ferrari slammed into a utility pole, knocking out power to some residents in Brickell.

The incident took place early Tuesday morning in the area of SW 12th Street and 2nd Avenue, and the area has been blocked off by police, other first responders and utility crews.

"I heard a couple people shouting, 'Call the ambulance. He might be hurt. We need to get someone here,'" one resident told CBS News Miami.

The utility pole has since been removed from the ground and was placed on the roadway. Work is now underway to replace the pole and restore power to about 15 customers in the area.

The condition of the driver is unknown at this time.

No other information was immediately available.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.