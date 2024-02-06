Video shows Hialeah teen accused of fatally stabbing mom, calmly speaking to 911 operator

New video shows teen accused of stabbing mom more than 40 times

New video shows teen accused of stabbing mom more than 40 times

New video shows teen accused of stabbing mom more than 40 times

MIAMI - Authorities have released a new video showing a Hialeah teenager calmly speaking to a 911 operator on the day he is accused of stabbing his mom to death.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office released the doorbell video, which captured 13-year-old Derek Rosa talking to a 911 dispatcher.

Rosa is seen saying, "I see officers, I see officers, do I leave? Do I leave my house... Okay."

Rosa then gives the dispatcher the number to his apartment.

He's standing at the door and in the distance you can see police lights flashing and officers approaching the apartment.

Police say Rosa confessed to stabbing his mom more than 40 times back in October.

She was found lying in her bedroom next to a crib with her newborn inside. The infant was not hurt.

Rosa remains in adult jail tonight.

CBS News Miami has decided to identify the suspect due to the nature of the crime, the adult charges and his alleged confession.