Hearing resumes Friday for Hialeah teen accused in brutal murder of his mother

Testimony continues in hearing for Hialeah teen accused of killing his mother

Testimony continues in hearing for Hialeah teen accused of killing his mother

Testimony continues in hearing for Hialeah teen accused of killing his mother

MIAMI - Testimony will resume Friday in a hearing that will determine where a Hialeah teen accused of killing his mother will be held while he awaits trial.

A Miami-Dade Grand Jury indicted the 13-year-old for first degree murder which places his case into adult felony court system. He will not be facing the death penalty.

Attorneys for the 13-year-old boy want him transferred from an adult jail to the juvenile detention center.

On Thursday, the teen sat stoic when his recorded confession was played in court.

CBS News Miami is not identifying the teen due to his age.

The murder happened the night of October 12th.

Police say officers were sent to an apartment in the 200 block of West 79th Place after 911 received a call from the teen who said he had just killed his mother.

When officers arrived, they found the body of 39-year-old Irina Garcia in her bedroom, it was lying next to a crib with a 14-day-old baby inside. The infant was not harmed. Police said Garcia had been stabbed multiple times.

Investigators have released pictures from inside the apartment where the murder happened including a picture of a long knife with blood on it.

Police said they had no history with this family.