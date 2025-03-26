Video shows deadly Miami trolley stabbing from February; suspect held without bond

The Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office has released surveillance video of a brutal attack that killed a passenger on a Miami trolley last month.

Adolph Bailey Bruce, known as "Nash" to friends, died from his injuries on February 4. Police later arrested Lamont Collins, who now faces a charge of second-degree murder.

Investigators said the fatal altercation began as a heated argument between Bruce and Collins, escalating into violence.

Tension builds before the attack

Surveillance footage shows a man in a black hoodie—later identified as Collins—walking to the front of the trolley and yelling at Bruce, who stood in the aisle behind him.

"What are you doing, man?" Collins shouted. "Back up away from me, man. Back up!"

Collins then pulled a knife, prompting the driver to intervene.

"If I call the cops right now, you going to jail, homeboy," the driver warned.

Collins refused to back down. "I'm not a coward," he shouted. "I'm ready to die right now. I'd rather die than go to jail."

The situation briefly de-escalated, with someone on the bus yelling, "It's over." But Bruce remained defiant.

"I'm not backing down," he declared.

"I'm not either," Collins shot back.

Deadly attack unfolds

Collins walked toward the trolley's door, instructing the driver to move. Less than a minute later, Bruce stood in the aisle, flexing his hands, loosening his shoulders and jumping in place before clapping and challenging Collins.

"Let's go," Bruce said.

The fight erupted almost instantly. Video shows Collins lunging at Bruce with the knife, stabbing him repeatedly. Bruce stumbled back onto a seat, but Collins continued his assault, driving the knife into his neck.

Bruce collapsed onto the trolley floor as passengers screamed. Collins then fled the scene, with Bruce staggering out of the trolley before collapsing on Biscayne Boulevard near Northeast 29th Street. Paramedics rushed him to a hospital, where he later died.

Suspect held without bond

Police arrested Collins soon after the attack. He remains jailed without bond, charged with second-degree murder. The case is ongoing.