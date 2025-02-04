Watch CBS News
Miami police investigate fatal stabbing on Biscayne Boulevard

By Mauricio Maldonado

Fatal stabbing in Miami under investigation
Fatal stabbing in Miami under investigation 00:18

MIAMI - A man was fatally stabbed Tuesday afternoon in Miami and another man is in custody, authorities said.

According to Miami police, officers responded to the scene near Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 29th Street, where the fatal stabbing occurred.

Officials have not released details about what led to the incident.

As the investigation continues, police have closed both directions of Biscayne Boulevard at Northeast 29th Street.

Images from Chopper 4 showed at least four police cruisers and a stopped trolley in the middle of the roadway.

A police spokesperson is en route and no further details have been released.

This story will be updated as soon as more details become available. 

