Video shows arrest of suspect accused of rape on Florida Memorial University campus

Newly released surveillance video shows Opa-locka police apprehending a suspect accused of sexually assaulting a student on the campus of Florida Memorial University over the weekend.

Police say the suspect, identified as Steven Rivers, was arrested Tuesday in connection with an alleged rape that occurred Sunday. Investigators say surveillance video captured Rivers jumping over a fence to get onto the FMU campus, where he allegedly approached the victim and sexually assaulted her.

After his arrest, Opa-locka police turned Rivers over to Miami Gardens police. While he was being transported to jail, video shows Rivers being pushed against a wall by officers. An arrest report states Rivers attempted to grab the buttocks of a detective during that interaction.

"He's grabbing the police officer's rear end," one prosecutor said during bond court.

"Judge, there's nothing indicating he actually touched the officer," the judge responded.

Rivers appeared in bond court Thursday morning, where a judge set bond at $500,000 for the sexual battery charge.

"I think he's a great danger to the community. To women," the judge said while addressing Rivers' case.

Miami Gardens police say DNA evidence tied Rivers to the alleged sexual battery and believe there may be additional victims. Along with the sexual battery charge, Rivers is also facing a charge of battery on a law enforcement officer stemming from the alleged incident during transport.

Authorities say Rivers had been released from prison about a month ago after serving time for lewd and lascivious behavior charges.

The investigation remains ongoing.