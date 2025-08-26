Watch CBS News
Dogs seen on video attacking man in West Park neighborhood later euthanized, Broward officials say

By Chelsea Jones,
John MacLauchlan
Digital Content Producer, CBS Miami
John MacLauchlan is a digital content producer for CBS Miami. He attended Florida State University and graduated with a Communications degree. John joined the CBS Miami digital team in February 2007.
Read Full Bio
John MacLauchlan,
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Video captures dog attack in West Park
Video captures dog attack in West Park 01:24

A man in West Park was mauled Monday by three dogs as he tried to climb a tree to escape, an attack captured on a neighbor's Ring camera and later confirmed by Broward Animal Care, which said the dogs were surrendered by their owner and euthanized.

Alberto Dominguez, who lives in the neighborhood, said he knew the man was badly hurt when he heard him screaming. "I knew he was getting hurt real bad when I heard him screaming," Dominguez said.

Concerns from West Park neighbors

Dominguez said the dogs were frequently loose and not friendly.

"There's a fence, from what I heard they go underneath and that's how they get out," he said. After witnessing the attack, Dominguez said he worried about his own safety and that of others. "I was thinking it could've been me, it could've been my wife," he said.

The same dogs had previously attacked Juan Echavarria in July, he said.

Echavarria recalled being bitten after falling while trying to fend them off. "They didn't take away the dogs. They just issued a citation," he said. "I told them it's going to happen again. They don't care."

Broward animal care officials urge reporting

Philip Goen, field services manager for Broward County Animal Care, said the victim of Monday's attack responded the best way he could by trying to remove himself from danger.

"Trying to fight off an animal, remember they have four legs, you have two, you're not going to win that race," Goen said.

Goen urged residents to report animal attacks to both law enforcement and Broward Animal Care to ensure cases are properly investigated.

According to the Broward Sheriff's Office, the dogs' owner was arrested on unrelated charges.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

