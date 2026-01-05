South Florida Venezuelans, economists cautiously optimistic as markets react to Maduro's capture

The U.S. economy showed cautious optimism Monday following the weekend capture of former Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, with major stock indexes posting gains as investors reacted to the prospect of political change and new economic opportunities.

The S&P 500, Nasdaq and Dow Jones Industrial Average all closed higher, signaling confidence that a potential transition in Venezuela could open the door to future stability and investment. Analysts said markets often respond positively to signs of reduced geopolitical risk and the possibility of expanded access to energy resources.

Markets react to Venezuela's political shift

Albert Williams, chair of finance and economics at Nova Southeastern University, said the market reaction reflects expectations, though not guarantees, of longer-term stability.

"By having this change hopefully, and that is the key word, we will add stability to the country," Williams said. "If we do that, then we over here as Americans will be more confident to invest in Venezuela."

Energy stocks were among the notable movers.

Shares of Chevron, the only U.S. company currently operating in Venezuela, rose 5.5% Monday. By comparison, Exxon Mobil gained 2.5%, while ConocoPhillips climbed 3.2%.

Gas prices in South Florida remained steady, with drivers paying slightly less than they did a year ago, even as crude oil prices continued to rise in the U.S. and globally. Economists cautioned that local consumers are unlikely to see immediate effects from developments in Venezuela.

Oil investment plans and impact on South Florida

President Donald Trump addressed the situation in a press conference shortly after Maduro's capture, outlining plans for U.S. oil companies to invest heavily in Venezuela's energy sector.

"We're going to have our very large United States oil companies, the biggest anywhere in the world, go in, spend billions of dollars, fix the badly broken infrastructure, the oil infrastructure, and start making money for the country," Trump said.

Williams emphasized that rebuilding Venezuela's oil infrastructure and attracting sustained investment will take time, meaning any economic impact for U.S. residents would likely be gradual rather than immediate.

"Any money injected into Venezuela from wherever, but from our country, will have a positive effect, very positive, to hire more people and for them to increase their standard of living," he said.

In South Florida, home to one of the largest Venezuelan-American communities in the country, celebrations over Maduro's capture continued for days. Many expressed hope that increased U.S. involvement will help stabilize and strengthen Venezuela's economy after years of turmoil.