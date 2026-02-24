U.S. men's hockey team celebrates Miami style after gold medal win at Olympics in Italy

The U.S. men's hockey team celebrated their Olympic gold medal win in style in Miami after arriving in South Florida on Monday afternoon.

The team wasn't supposed to be landing at Miami International Airport, but because of the historic blizzard that was slamming the Northeast, the flight from Italy arrived in the Sunshine State.

"We are so proud of them," John Clancy said on Monday. "What a game. What a performance."

It's a win fans have been waiting for since the last time the U.S. men's hockey team won a gold medal in 1980.

"For 46 years I've been waiting," Steve Logan said. "I've been waiting for two things – for the Olympic team to win hockey and for the Jets to win a Super Bowl. So, one out of the two isn't bad."

After the team landed in Miami, they stepped out to enjoy an evening in Miami. They boarded a double-decker bus and cruised down Collins Avenue to Ocean Drive, and then onto the MacArthur Causeway where they stopped traffic and took a team photo with the city as a backdrop.

After the photo, they headed to the Design District for dinner at COTE Korean Steakhouse.

After that, it was a celebration with fans.

The team headed to E11EVEN Miami to celebrate with friends and fans, singing the National Anthem among other familiar songs.

"It's absolutely incredible, and it's only getting better and better," Mathew Tkachuk said. "We're only here for one night. I'm gonna try to show them a good night."

The club, which has been ranked at the No. 1 nightclub in the United States and No. 6 globally, is no stranger to championship celebrations.

"Honestly, it's been such a fun group, this whole team," Jack Hughs said. "We have a great group of guys. And to experience this with them, it's going to be something we'll remember for the rest of our lives."

Member of the U.S. men's hockey team will be headed to Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, to attend the State of the Union Address.