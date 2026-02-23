U.S. men's hockey team heads to South Florida after Olympic gold medal win over Canada

The U.S. men's hockey team is headed to South Florida on Monday after the team beat Canada in a thrilling Olympic final game in Milan, Italy, over the weekend.

According to officials at Miami International Airport, the U.S. men's hockey team is scheduled to arrive on ITA Airways flight 9080 around 2:15 p.m. on Monday.

Jack Hughes, who lost some teeth from a high-stick during the game, scored 1:41 into 3-on-3 OT off a pass from Zach Werenski, sending players into a wild celebration as Canada's entire team watched from the bench.

"I can't even believe this," Hughes said. "I mean, it's such an unbelievable game, USA-Canada. Such a good game. There's so many great players. We're a great team. That's exactly how we wanted it to go. We're underdogs to Canada (but we) beat them. It could have gone either way."

After the team lands in Miami they will only have a limited amount of time to rest up, because their Olympics celebration will continue in Miami on Monday night.

Team to celebrate at E11EVEN Miami on Monday night

Following their Olympic gold medal win, the U.S. men's hockey team will be celebrating at the popular spot E11EVEN Miami.

The club, which has been ranked at the No. 1 nightclub in the United States and No. 6 globally, is no stranger to championship celebrations.

E11EVEN has welcomed the Florida Panthers after their back-to-back Stanley Cup victories, Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza and the Indiana Hoosiers after their College Football National Championship, and F1 champions Lando Norris and Max Verstappen.