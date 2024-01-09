US Coast Guard offloads more than $32 million of cocaine in Miami

MIAMI - The US Coast Guard offloaded more than 2,450 pounds of cocaine with an assessed street value of approximately $32.2 million in Miami on Tuesday.

The illegal drugs were intercepted in the Caribbean Sea during two separate operations.

The Coast Guard also said six suspected smugglers were apprehended and face federal charges.

"Thanks to the tremendous efforts of the Coast Guard crews and agency partners involved with this interdiction, Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell brought these suspected smugglers and illicit contraband ashore for prosecution," said Lt. Cmdr. Colin Weaver, Commanding Officer. "Coast Guard crews continue to deliver on our important missions of homeland and maritime security to save lives and thwart transnational criminal organizations operating in the Caribbean."

