Watch CBS News
Local News

US Coast Guard offloads more than $32 million of cocaine in Miami

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

MIAMI -  The US Coast Guard offloaded more than 2,450 pounds of cocaine with an assessed street value of approximately $32.2 million in Miami on Tuesday.

The illegal drugs were intercepted in the Caribbean Sea during two separate operations.

The Coast Guard also said six suspected smugglers were apprehended and face federal charges.    

"Thanks to the tremendous efforts of the Coast Guard crews and agency partners involved with this interdiction, Coast Guard Cutter Margaret Norvell brought these suspected smugglers and illicit contraband ashore for prosecution," said Lt. Cmdr. Colin Weaver, Commanding Officer. "Coast Guard crews continue to deliver on our important missions of homeland and maritime security to save lives and thwart transnational criminal organizations operating in the Caribbean."

First published on January 9, 2024 / 4:51 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.