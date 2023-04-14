Under investigation: Man caught on video yanking dog on leash

MIAMI - Miami-Dade Animal Services is investigating a case of animal abuse after a video of a man repeatedly yanking a dog by the leash was posted on social media.

The video shows as the man leaves his apartment with his dog on a leash and it shows how the dog is lifted by repeated pulls of the leash.

The man's neighbors at Oach Plaza Apartments in the 1400 block of NW 15th Avenue, allege this is not the first time the man has done this.

CBS News Miami reached out to Miami-Dade County Animal Services and this was their response:

"The Miami-Dade County Animal Services Department (Animal Services) has a zero-tolerance policy for animal abuse and thoroughly reviews all allegations of any form of abuse."

"This afternoon, the Animal Services team received a service request alleging a man was abusing his dog in the City of Miami. Staff has been dispatched to investigate this serious claim and will do everything under the law to protect the canine from harm."

Click here to report cases of animal abuse in Miami-Dade County.

OnlyInDade posted the video to its social media platforms. Warning, the video shows graphic content and it may be upsetting to some viewers. Click here to see it.

The investigation continues.