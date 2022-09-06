Police: Uber passenger exposes self, threatens to rape, kill driver

MIAMI - An Uber passenger is facing serious charges after police said he threatened to rape and kill a driver early Monday morning after exposing himself to her.

Police said the victim picked up the passenger, later identified as Matthew Ferro, 21, in Cutler Bay and headed towards his destination in South Miami.

The arrest report says Ferro struck up a conversation with the victim and then began to remove all his clothing until he was fully naked.

Authorities say Ferro exposed his private parts and told the victim to touch it, when the victim refused, Ferro began to touch himself. "The defendant then grabbed the victim's right hand and forced her hand toward his genitals while he continued to touch himself."

"The victim advised she was calling 911, while driving and the defendant then got aggresive. He then attempted to hit her and take her cell phone by force. The victim stated she was in fear for her life by the acts committed by the defendant," police said.

Ferro then began to get dressed, leaving his underwear in the back seat of the vehicle.

Police said Ferro exited the vehicle and the victim locked doors and fled the area.

The victim told police Ferro told her that he was going to rape her and kill her.

Pinecrest police responded and canvassed the area and located a person matching Ferro's description.

Ferro was transported to the Pinecrest police station and then to TGK.

Ferro told detectives he had been taking drugs and did not remember anything.