Uber driver accused of drugging, raping tourist in Miami Beach, court records reveal

An Uber driver was arrested Tuesday after allegedly sexually assaulting a woman he gave a ride to last year in Miami Beach, an affidavit revealed.

Rafael Martinez, 42, is charged with one count of sexual battery on a physically helpless victim, according to arrest documents.

Tourist believes she was drugged by Uber driver

According to the report, the alleged incident happened overnight on Jan. 25, when a woman visiting Miami Beach with her friend needed a ride after leaving a bar at the Faena Hotel.

The victim told Miami Beach police she stayed behind to finish her drink as her friend took an Uber back to their shared Airbnb on Collins Avenue. She said after walking outside to order her own Uber, a man, later identified as Martinez, approached her and offered her a ride.

She said that Martinez claimed he was an Uber driver and would enter her information into the app later.

After she agreed, the victim got into his vehicle and asked for a drink of water. The affidavit said the man "gave her an open bottle of Vitamin Water that was in the center console."

The victim told police that she remembered "feeling bad and dizzy" after taking a sip from the water bottle that she was given and passed out. She recalled waking up inside an unknown apartment, sitting on a black couch and being handed a shot of tequila by a man, who guided it to her mouth to drink because she couldn't hold the cup.

The victim told police that the next thing she remembered was waking up naked on a bed in a dark room with no windows, the report said.

The victim said she found her clothes, got dressed, and didn't find anyone inside of the apartment. When she made her way outside, she called for an Uber back to her Airbnb, where she told her friend what happened, the report said.

According to the report, when she told her friend what happened, her friend told her not to shower and to go to the police station.

City of Miami investigators start building a case

Miami police said that after interviewing the victim, she was tested for drugs and to physically check if she had been abused.

Investigators were then able to locate the suspect's apartment complex and contacted security to obtain surveillance video.

Security told investigators that they witnessed a woman, later identified as the victim, trying to find the exit and said she was disoriented and was offered help before she decided to call an Uber to pick her up.

According to investigators, surveillance footage showed the victim and Martinez getting off an elevator on his floor. It also corroborated the report of her asking security where the exit was located the following day.

In May 2025, police received the analysis of the victim's rape kit and toxicology report. According to the affidavit, it confirmed that she was raped, and she had "ethanol, acetone, and metabolite of THC" in her system.

Uber says suspect was not using the app during the incident

Police later obtained a DNA warrant for Martinez, and he was taken into custody at his home in June 2025.

During his interview with police, Martinez initially said he'd talk without an attorney present. However, when he denied knowing the victim after being shown a photo of her and police asked for his DNA, he pleaded the 5th, the affidavit said.

Police later executed the DNA warrant.

On Oct. 21, Martinez was arrested and transported to jail on a complaint of sexual battery. He's currently in custody at Miami-Dade Corrections.

In a statement to CBS News Miami, an Uber spokesperson said: "While the driver was not using Uber at the time of the incident, this report is deeply disturbing and we have banned him from the platform. The safety of everyone who uses Uber is a top priority, and we stand ready to assist law enforcement with their investigation."