Two men injured in stabbing outside TD Bank near Tamiami, sheriff's office says

By
John MacLauchlan
Two people were injured in a stabbing Monday morning in southwest Miami-Dade.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office said just after 10:30 a.m. deputies were dispatched to the area of Brid Road and SW 112 Avenue to check out reports of a person armed with a knife.

When deputies arrived, they took one man into custody, according to the sheriff's office.

Two men with were taken to an area trauma center by Miami -Dade Fire Rescue. One of the men was in critical condition, the other was listed as stable.

Deputies cordoned off a TD Bank parking lot, at Bird Road and SW 112 Avenue, with crime scene tape during the investigation. The bank was closed during this time. They also cordoned off a Miami-Dade transit bus on Bird Road at SW 107 Avenue, which the sheriff's office called a secondary scene.

This is a developing story, check back for updated information.

