Two injured in early morning fire at Fort Lauderdale residential facility

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to a fire at a residential care home at 1212 NW 15th St. early this morning.

Upon arriving at the scene at around 3:15 a.m., crews found heavy flames and potential victims inside the building.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue

According to Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue, all seven individuals present in the home at the time of the fire managed to evacuate on their own. However, two of them suffered minor injuries related to smoke and heat.

Both injured individuals were transported to Broward Health medical center for care, according to the Fort Lauderdale Fire Chief.

The fire displaced five residents, who were relocated to a partnering facility.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.