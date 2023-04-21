Two hospitalized after shootings in NW Dade, Miramar

MIAMI - Gunfire sent two men to the hospital overnight.

Around 12:30 a.m., Miramar police officers were sent to the 3500 block of SW 62nd Avenue after receiving a ShotSpotter alert. There they found a male with gunshot wounds. Family members said the 18-year-old was taken to an area hospital and is listed in fair condition.

Police said it appears this was a drive-by shooting.

The second shooting happened in northwest Miami-Dade.

Police said officers were sent to 157th Street and NW 7th Avenue just before 7 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting.

Arriving officers learned that a man, who had been shot multiple times, had been taken to Jackson North Medical Center by a family member. He was then taken to Aventura Hospital and from there he was airlifted to the Ryder Trauma Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

What led to the shooting is under investigation.