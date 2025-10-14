Watch CBS News
Two dogs to be euthanized after Lauderdale Lakes attack that left man injured, source says

Two dogs will be euthanized after a violent attack Tuesday in Lauderdale Lakes left a man injured and forced a deputy to open fire, according to a source at Broward County Animal Care who spoke with CBS News Miami.

The attack happened around 11:30 a.m. in the 3900 block of Northwest 35th Avenue.

According to the source, the dogs not only attacked the victim but also went after a responding Broward Sheriff's Office deputy.

Investigators said the deputy shot one of the dogs, grazing its midsection.

Deputies and Broward Sheriff's Fire Rescue had responded to the scene after receiving an animal bite call. When they arrived, they found an adult male suffering from multiple dog bite injuries.

Victim hospitalized, deputy uninjured

The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment. There has been no update on his condition.

Officials said the deputy was not injured during the attack.

Dogs surrendered to animal care

The owner of the two dogs involved in the attack, along with another dog, voluntarily surrendered all three animals to Broward County Animal Care.

The two dogs responsible for the attack will be euthanized because of the extent of the victim's injuries, according to the source.

Detectives with the sheriff's Internal Affairs Unit were notified to investigate the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

