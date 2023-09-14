Tua Tagovailoa named AFC Offensive Player of the Week

MIAMI - Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has been named AFC Offensive Player of the Week for his performance against the L.A. Chargers.

The NFL said it's Tagovailoa's second AFC Offensive Player of the Week honor after he also won the award for his performance at Baltimore in Week 2 of the 2022 season.

Tagovailoa completed 28-of-45 passes for 466 yards, three touchdowns and one interception, posting a 110.0 passer rating. His 466 passing yards were the fifth-most in a game in Dolphins history and fourth-most all-time by any NFL player in a Week 1 game.

Tagovailoa is now the fourth quarterback in NFL history to have multiple games of at least 450 passing yards and three touchdown passes in their first four seasons, joining Marc Bulger, Joe Burrow and Patrick Mahomes.