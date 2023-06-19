Tropical Depression #3 forms over Central Atlantic, expected to become a hurricane

MIAMI - Tropical Depression Three has formed in the central Atlantic with 35 mph sustained winds.

As it continues to move westward over unusually warm water for this time of year, it is anticipated to strengthen into a tropical storm by as early as Monday night, where it will take the name Bret.

From there, additional strengthening is expected as it approaches the Lesser Antilles through mid-week. Soon-to-be Bret is forecast to become a Category 1 hurricane by Thursday. By late week, it will have a good chance of moving across the Lesser Antilles as a hurricane or strong tropical storm late Thursday into Friday.

Uncertainty in the forecast track and intensity increases quite a bit after that. It is too soon to know what, if any, impacts it could bring to areas farther west like Puerto Rico or Hispaniola.

For now, the CBS News Miami NEXT Weather team of meteorologists will continue to monitor the trends.

By NEXT Weather Meteorologist KC Sherman