Triple shooting under investigation in central Broward

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - The Broward Sheriff's Office is investigating a triple shooting in unincorporated central Broward. 

Authorities said it happened at around 8 p.m. in the 2400 block of Northwest 14th Court.

Paramedics transported two of the victims to an area hospital, the third was treated at the scene. 

Anyone with information on the shooting can submit a tip through the SaferWatch app or contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS (8477).

First published on August 11, 2023 / 10:16 PM

