Tortuga Music Festival organizers make final security and safety preparations ahead of event

On Fort Lauderdale Beach, final preparations are underway ahead of this weekend's Tortuga Music Festival, where tens of thousands of people will pack the sand to check out some of the biggest names in music.

They're getting the stages ready for some star power, rolling and finishing the last-minute details. At the same time, vendors are getting prepared with food options. Festival organizers are expecting some 100,000 people over the next three days.

"We're starting to prep our chicken, peppers, onions, lettuce — just getting ready for tomorrow," said Cameron Wright.

With large crowds expected, police are concerned about pickpockets.

"Keep your phone and valuables secured in your front pockets," said Sgt. Patrick O'Brien of the Fort Lauderdale Police Department. "Zip bags are carried in the front of your body, like a cross-body bag. Leave any expensive jewelry at home."

Tortuga organizers said aside from police, there will be hundreds of security personnel and a special number to call if something seems off.

"We have a 'see something, say something' number we have posted on all the screens [and] it's available on our app," said festival founder Chris Stacey. "If they see anything that's out of place, let us know and we'll take care of it."

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue is reminding people that heat, sun and alcohol can sneak up on you.

"We always recommend sunscreen, hats, and definitely light-weight clothing," said Battalion Chief Kimberly Wells. "Don't let the breeze fool you into the amount of heat you're taking in throughout the day."

There will also be shade zones, misting stations and free water to those with a reusable bottle.