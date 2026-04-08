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Tornado touched down in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday afternoon, NWS says

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Steven Yablonski
Steven Yablonski is a digital content producer for CBS Miami and the South region.
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Steven Yablonski

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The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that a brief tornado touched down in northwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday afternoon as thunderstorms moved across parts of South Florida.

Strong storm creates lots of damage in a Miami-Dade neighborhood 01:50

The NWS sent a storm survey team to the Palm Springs North community near Miami Lakes on Wednesday morning to tour the damage left behind and later determined that a tornado did indeed touch down.

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This graphic shows where a tornado touched down in northwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. CBS News Miami

According to the NWS, the EF-0 tornado had winds estimated to be about 85 mph when it touched down around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon northwest of Miami Lakes.

confirmed-tornado-2.png
This graphic shows details on a tornado that touched down in northwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday, April 7, 2026. CBS News Miami

The tornado was on the ground for less than a minute and for just over about a half-mile, the NWS said.

The tornado uprooted trees and caused damage to some homes and cars, but luckily no injuries were reported.

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