Tornado touched down in northwest Miami-Dade Tuesday afternoon, NWS says
The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed that a brief tornado touched down in northwest Miami-Dade on Tuesday afternoon as thunderstorms moved across parts of South Florida.
The NWS sent a storm survey team to the Palm Springs North community near Miami Lakes on Wednesday morning to tour the damage left behind and later determined that a tornado did indeed touch down.
According to the NWS, the EF-0 tornado had winds estimated to be about 85 mph when it touched down around 4:45 p.m. Tuesday afternoon northwest of Miami Lakes.
The tornado was on the ground for less than a minute and for just over about a half-mile, the NWS said.
The tornado uprooted trees and caused damage to some homes and cars, but luckily no injuries were reported.