Strong storm topples trees, damages homes in a Miami-Dade neighborhood, with days of cleanup ahead for residents

A fast-moving storm swept through the Palm Springs North neighborhood early Tuesday evening, knocking down trees, damaging homes, and leaving some residents with days of cleanup ahead.

The damage was concentrated in a small area, where powerful wind and heavy rain uprooted large trees and scattered debris across front yards. A massive tree fell onto its side, trapping a small car beneath its branches.

The Gamba family spent hours clearing debris from their property, working late into the night with chainsaws and hand tools.

"I just want to clear as much as possible so that the city can take the rest tomorrow," said Jose Gamba.

Just around the corner, strong gusts tore shingles from a home, leaving them strewn across the yard. Viewers shared videos showing intense rain and wind pounding the neighborhood as outdoor furniture was sent flying.

"Not even a hurricane took this down, but this did in two seconds," Gamba said about the tree in his parents' yard. "We didn't expect this to happen".

Florida Power and Light crews were in the area after nightfall, working to restore power and address downed lines caused by the storm.

Despite the damage, neighbors said the overall impact was limited.

"They used to have shade, and now that's gone," Gamba said about the downed tree. "That's probably the worst part".

No injuries were reported.