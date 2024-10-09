Tornado confirmed along Alligator Alley in western Broward County

A tornado touched down along Alligator Alley in western Broward County near Collier County on Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service confirmed.

No injuries were reported, according to Florida Highway Patrol.

The tornado occurred around 10 a.m. northwest of the Miccosukee Service Plaza.

CBS News Miami spoke to people at the plaza who saw the funnel cloud as well as road crew picking up cones. A crew member shot some video.

A tornado watch remains in effect until 9 p.m.Wednesday, including South Florida and on the Gulf Coast in Fort Myers and Naples as Hurricane Milton approaches the state.

"Please take the Tornado Warnings we are issuing as fast as we can seriously!" NWS Miami posted on X. "This is a very favorable environment for quick-moving and dangerous Tornado.

Taken by Greg Travers on SR80 a few minutes ago!



NWS has reported at least six confirmed tornadoes, CBS News meteorologist Nikki Nolan reported.

NWS is investigating a possible tornado in the Florida Keys and another one in Clewiston.

Alligator Alley, which is Interstate 75, extends 80 miles from a toll plaza just east of Naples to an interchange with I-595 and the Sawgrass Expressway (SR 869) in Sunrise just west of Fort Lauderdale.

Traffic on Alligator Alley has been heavy with people evacuating from Florida's west coast to evade Wilton, which is projected to made landfall early Thursday between Fort Myers and Tampa.

Tolls were suspended Tuesday on Alligator Alley as well as Florida's Turnpike in central Florida and west Florida. The suspension will last seven days.

"With evacuation orders imminent, this will help keep traffic moving and be one less thing for people to worry about ahead of Milton," DeSantis said.

Florida Highway Patrol activated an emergency shoulder use on Alligator alley and Florida's Turnpike at 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Travelers are urged to check FL511.com for the latest traffic conditions and potential road and bridge closures.