How will Milton impact South Florida? Here's the path and forecast

NEXT Weather Alert: The latest on Tropical Storm Milton 10/06/24 11AM

Milton strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday afternoon with landfall forecast Wednesday as a major hurricane from Tampa to Fort Myers.

Virtually the entire state is in the National Hurricane Center's cone path, including South Florida. As of 2 p.m., Milton was about 815 miles from Tampa with maximum sustained winds of 80 mph.

South Florida's main threat will be high winds and rainfall.

Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered a state of emergency in 51 of the 67 counties, including Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe counties.

A flood watch is in effect through Thursday morning in South Florida.

Rainfall amounts of 5 to 8 inches, with localized totals up to 12 inches, are expected across portions of the Florida Peninsula and the Keys through Wednesday night, according to NHC.

Worsening weather tonight

Milton is forecast to intensify into a major hurricane -- at least a Category 3.

Hurricane and storm watches could be required for portions of Florida tonight.

This will bring South Florida's first round of heavy rain.

The storm will be slow to move and organize overnight before it is expected to speed up and intensify between Monday and Tuesday.

South Florida will receive a "one-two punch" beginning tonight with a weaker and non-tropical area of low pressure that will swing through the area then and into Monday, according to CBS News Miami's NEXT Weather Team.

More heavy rain Monday



The lower pressure that will go through the area and heavy rain will contine.

The forecast highs are in the 80s with winds 10 to 15 mph. Lows in the upper 70s.

Showers continue Tuesday

Showers will continue with highs in the mid 80s and winds winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%, according to the National Weather Service.

Lows in the upper 70.s

Landfall forecast Wednesday

Milton is forecast arrive on the Gulf Coast on Wednesday, bringing more heavy rain and windy weather to South Florida, likely the most significant since the storm formed.

Depending on its track, Milton could bring tropical-storm conditions very early Wednesday for most of South Florida though the Florida Keys could see these conditions earlier.

South Florida's main threat continues to be the risk of rainwater flooding, with 4 to 7 inches looking likely across the area.

Highs in the upper 80s and lows and lows in the mid 70s.

Better conditions Thursday

It will be cloudy with 40% chance of rain in the morning and 30% at night, according to the National Weather Service.

Highs in the upper 80s and lows in the mid 70s.



