Too Much Holiday? AAA Has You Covered With 'Tow to Go'

MIAMI - AAA urges drivers to plan ahead for the holiday if they will be out drinking.

This means choosing a designated driver, staying where you are celebrating, using a cab or ride-sharing service such as Uber or Lyft, or finding another form of sober transportation.

AAA will be working to keep impaired drivers off the road during the year-end holidays with their annual 'Tow to Go' program which offers a confidential ride and tow - both free of charge. When someone calls Two to Go, AAA dispatches a tow truck to transport the would-be impaired driver and their vehicle to a safe location within a 10-mile radius.

The service is free for anyone.

The Tow to Go program is providing safe rides home for intoxicated drivers from 6 p.m. Friday, December 23rd through 6 a.m. Monday, January 2nd, 2023.

"The greatest gift you can give this holiday season is your presence, so be sure to plan for a safe ride home before the celebrations begin. Alcohol, drugs, and even prescription medications can affect your ability to drive and cause unnecessary risks for everyone on the roadway. If you're tempted to drive impaired, call AAA instead and we'll transport you and your vehicle to a safe location," AAA's Megan Cooper.

AAA has offered Tow to Go during major holidays for nearly 25 years. During that time, AAA has removed more than 25,000 impaired drivers from the road.

The number to call is (855) 2-TOW-2-GO or (855) 286-9246.

Important Tow To Go Guidelines:

Passengers are limited to one per vehicle. Additional passengers need to make other arrangements

You can't make an appointment to use the Tow to Go service, it is designed to be used as a last resort so have a designated driver before you have your first drink.

In some situations, AAA may need to make other arrangements to get an impaired individual a safe ride home.

Approximately one-third of all traffic crash fatalities in the United States involve drunk drivers.