Tom Brady, DJ Khaled, Odell Beckham Jr. surprise Broward kids in need with free sports gear

FORT LAUDERDALE -- There were lots of hugs, smiles and thanks that were doled out Tuesday at the Carver Ranches Boys and Girls Club in Broward County during an event that attracted Tom Brady, DJ Khaled and Odell Beckham Jr.

The smiles resulted from the Merch Madness: Fan Gear Giveaway event hosted by Fanatics as part of its annual Global Volunteer Day.

The online retailer uses the event to pause its daily operations and allow its employees to volunteer and give back in their local communities. The Merch Madness event distributes over 300,000 pieces of licensed apparel to underserved youth and their families in markets across the nation, the company said.

The merchandise includes an assortment of jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, hats, jackets and more.

"Hi there, I love football!" said one little boy to Brady, a seven-time Super Bowl champion,

"I do too," he replied "But I'm now retired."

He along with Khaled and Beckham surprised dozens of kids, tossing footballs, playing the parachute game and giving away fan gear.

"Look at the smile on my face," said Doug Parks, a Fanatics official. It's "coming from the joy and seeing the kids see stars that they look up to. It's amazing; it really is."

One young boy grabbed the microphone to express gratitude.

"I just want to say thank you for your support and you're loving to your family," he said. "I love you guys so much! Please respect everybody and coach in America."

The young boy had a few questions for Khaled, a Grammy Award winner.

Said Khaled: "I'm here for you because you are the future, you're the generation today and tomorrow and we want you to know that we love you keep doing great we're here for you know that."

The event was a special moment the children who attended will likely never forget.

"It was very unexpected," said Adonis Shielvs a young fan. "And it was . . . really great, because I actually made some celebrities I had never seen before it was very unexpected."

"I would hope this would mean something uplift them inspire them, motivate them and let them know they're the greatest," Khaled said.