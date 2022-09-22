Watch CBS News
Check your tickets, time is running out to claim $208,000 FANTASY 5 ticket sold in Miami-Dade

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

MIAMI - If you bought a Florida Lottery FANTASY 5 ticket back in April and haven't thrown it out yet, you may want to go look for it.

You may be a big winner and not even know it.

The Florida Lottery said a ticket for the April 9th drawing sold at a Publix supermarket, at 9510 Southwest 160th Street in Miami-Dade, won the top prize of $208,366.19.

So far, however, no one has come forward to claim it.

The winning numbers for the drawing were 6 - 8 - 11 - 17 - 36.

Time is running out to claim the prize. The deadline is Thursday, October 6th by midnight.

While any Florida Lottery retailer can validate the winning ticket, the FANTASY 5 top prize must be claimed at a Florida Lottery District Office.     

CBS Miami Team
The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

