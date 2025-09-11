Flash flood threat returns to Miami and Broward as afternoon storms move into South Florida

The NEXT Weather team has issued a Next Weather Alert Day this Thursday for South Florida as storms are expected to develop mid-afternoon and continue into the early evening hours.

The storms, similar to those earlier this week, could produce up to a few inches of rain in isolated areas.

Possible flash flooding in Miami-Dade and Broward

A Level 2, or slight risk, alert of flash flooding has been issued for Broward and Miami-Dade counties. With the ground already saturated, the heaviest rainfall is expected between 3 p.m. and 6 p.m., creating the potential for flash flooding during the peak of the storms.

The same threat is expected again on Friday, when another Next Weather Alert Day has been declared.

Like Thursday, the risk of flash flooding is forecast to return during the mid-afternoon to early evening hours.

A Level 2, or slight risk, alert of flash flooding has been issued for Broward and Miami-Dade counties. CBS News Miami