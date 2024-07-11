Three years later, Cuban Americans in Miami make sure that day of protest in Cuba is never forgotten

MIAMI — On the third anniversary of Cubans taking to the streets in the communist country, Cuban Americans made sure that day of protest is never forgotten.

"Libertad" is the chant Cuban Americans shouted at the top of their lungs along Calle Ocho in Miami's Little Havana on Thursday. The word translates to "freedom," and they told CBS News Miami that until Cubans on the island are free, they won't stop.

Walking down Calle Ocho, Cuban Miamians are reliving the pain of those on the Caribbean island who protested the communist regime on July 11, 2021.

"Everyone in Cuba wants freedom," said protester Janet Moreno. "They don't have it there -- we have it here. So, that's why we're here because over there, they can't do what we're doing. This is the reason why I come here because in Cuba if you do this, you're going to be in jail."

Jose Diaz Silva, an activist and former political prisoner, says seeing protesters here is a start but it's not the end.

"Here, all the Cubans are united," he said in Spanish. "Pleading for political prisoners to be released. We're asking for the rest of the world to join us and raise their voice and join the Cuban voices."

U.S. Representatives Carlos Gimenez and Maria Elvira Salazar also spoke about that day Cubans had enough and took to the streets. Salazar also urged Cubans on the island to begin using an app called DeltaChat so they could be heard.

"Now through the DeltaChat, we can use the government's cellular towers and ensure that you the people -- the Cubans -- are never silenced again," she said.

"Because of those demonstrations, Cuba has over 1,000 political prisoners," Gimenez added. "Three years later, we're demanding the release of those political prisoners. We're demanding freedom for the Cuban people."