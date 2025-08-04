Watch CBS News
Three people, including child, escape Wilton Manors house fire

Three people, including a child, are safe after a fast-moving fire damaged their Wilton Manors home early Monday morning. 

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said just before 6 a.m. they received 911 calls about the fire on NE 27 Street near NE 17 Terrace, which is east of N Dixie Highway and south of E Oakland Park Boulevard. 

When firefighters arrived, they found flames burning on the side of the home where it is connected to the electrical power. The flames had reached the home's attic, which fire rescue said complicated efforts to put it out. 

Another complication, according to fire rescue, is that it took an hour and a half to shut down power to the home.

Just after 8 a.m., firefighters were able to extinguish it.

Fire rescue said the family who lives in the home were able to make it out and no injuries were reported. However, due to the fire's damage, they will have to find a temporary place to stay and the Red Cross is assisting them with that.

 What sparked the fire is under investigation.

