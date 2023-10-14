Thousands gather in Hialeah for Susan G. Komen 'More than Pink Walk' to raise funds, awareness

HIALEAH — Through a sea of pink and filled with smiles, support and certitude, some 6,000 brightly dressed supporters and breast cancer survivors came out to Amelia Earhart Park in Hialeah Saturday morning to raise funds and awareness for the Susan G. Komen "More than Pink Walk."

The dreary weather didn't dim the energy or the mission for any of those who attended.

"Early detection is key and I'm just happy to be alive," said one survivor.

"I'm here for my aunt and for all who were diagnosed," said another.

CBS News Miami is the proud sponsor of this annual fundraising event. Anchor Lauren Pastrana was the day's emcee. The event's chairman Sergio Mendoza knows firsthand just how important this event is.

"I lost my wife Sarah to metastatic breast cancer in 2017 and I don't want to lose anyone else. I have a daughter and many women in my life," he said. "This is the type of event that makes breast cancer survivors realize they're not alone."

Shavonnya Marshall came with a team of breast cancer survivors from The Bahamas. She was diagnosed at age 30 -- she's 32 now.

"It's such an emotional experience just to see all the support," she said. "I cry tears of joy continuously."

Marshall has a strong message about the importance of early detection:

"I found a lump and it was confirmed cancer, so it's been a journey. Early detection saves lives."

The survivors are not only thankful for their care, but look to help each other as well.

"This is so exciting. This is more than me. It is about supporting the community and making sure the survivors and their caretakers have more than what they need to take care of each other," said Carla Hill, a survivor.

More than $500,000 was raised for this event so far and this fundraiser continues through the end of the month. For more info, you can go to their website www.komen.org.